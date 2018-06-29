

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) announced earnings for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $925.5 million, or $4.28 per share. This compares with $452.0 million, or $2.09 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Constellation Brands Inc reported adjusted earnings of $379.4 million or $1.90 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.4% to $1.94 billion from $1.79 billion last year.



Constellation Brands Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $379.4 Mln. vs. $296.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.90 vs. $1.48 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.94 Bln vs. $1.79 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.40 - $9.70



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX