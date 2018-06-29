

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's industrial production declined for the third straight month in May, preliminary data from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.



Industrial production fell a working-day-adjusted 0.7 percent year-over-year in May, following a 1.3 percent decrease in April.



Among sectors, mining and quarrying output plunged 10.4 percent annually in May, while manufacturing production rose slightly by 0.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production advanced 1.8 percent from April, when it fell by 0.9 percent.



