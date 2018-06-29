Infiniti Research, a global market and customer intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new market intelligence assessment study on the anti-lock braking system manufacturing industry. An anti-lock braking system manufacturer wanted to maximize bottom-line result and plan strategies to remain competitive in an ever-changing automotive market.

According to the experts at Infiniti,"The ever-changing automotive landscape and growing opportunities in advanced braking systems are expected to change the way anti-lock braking system manufacturers function."

The auto industry is one of the predecessors in technological advancements worldwide and acts as a strong pillar for the macroeconomic development of a nation. This was once considered to be a luxurious and advanced technology meant for high-end luxury vehicles, anti-lock braking system, or ABS, now plays an important role in guaranteeing road safety. An anti-lock braking system comprises of an electronic monitoring system along with embedded sensors that continuously monitor the speed of wheels to sense when it is about to lock up. The effectiveness of such systems in preventing locking of wheels and providing better control to the user has been proven beyond doubt.

The market intelligence solution presented by Infiniti helped the client to make strategic business decisions around product development, brand positioning, market entry and expansion, technology implementation, partner identification, and many such factors.

This market intelligence solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Gain insights into the competitive landscape

Develop a predictive business model

This market intelligence solution provided predictive insights on:

Understanding of the complementary as well as new high potential markets

Identifying the emerging trends and opportunities in the marketplace

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

