Vocera Communications on Strong Growth PathA small-cap healthcare technology stock displaying strong technical signs of a multi-year breakout is Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA).My bull thesis for VCRA stock to move higher is driven by the company's strong growth in the high-potential healthcare technology space.Vocera Communications offers a real-time communications system designed for the clinical healthcare space, arming workers with systems, software, and communication devices to enable effective communication of vital information.The VCRA solution is widely used by over 1,300 organizations worldwide with a potential market that is far.

