DNO ASA: Bondholders Meeting Approves Resolution

Oslo, 29 June 2018 - DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today announced that a meeting of bondholders of the DNO01 bond issue (ISIN NO 0010740392) approved a resolution to align the covenant structure and terms of the DNO01 bond issue with DNO's USD 400 million five-year senior unsecured bond issue (ISIN NO 0010823347) settled on 31 May 2018.

Of the bondholders represented at the meeting, 80.11 percent voted in the favor of the resolution.

The notice following the bondholders meeting issued by Nordic Trustee AS is attached.

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator focused on the Middle East and the North Sea. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, Oman, Somaliland, Tunisia, the United Kingdom and Yemen.

