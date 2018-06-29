Asiakastieto Group Oyj: Asiakastieto Group and UC AB have completed their combination

ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCAHNGE RELEASE, 29 JUNE 2018 AT 3.15 P.M. EEST

Asiakastieto Group and UC AB have completed their combination

Asiakastieto Group Plc ("Asiakastieto") and UC AB ("UC") have today completed their combination (the "Combination") announced by a stock exchange release on 24 April 2018. Pursuant to the terms of the Combination, Asiakastieto acquired UC for a consideration consisting of EUR 98.8 million in cash and 8,828,343 newly issued shares in Asiakastieto (the "Consideration Shares").

The Consideration Shares represent approximately 36.9 percent of the shares in Asiakastieto following the completion of the Combination. The Consideration Shares will be listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd following the publication of a listing prospectus to be prepared by Asiakastieto, which is expected to take place on the third quarter of 2018.

The Combination of Asiakastieto and UC creates one of the leading Nordic companies in digital services and data innovation with strong market positions in Finland and Sweden.[1] The combined company employs nearly 500 skilled employees committed to delivering reliable and innovative services to the combined customer base. Jukka Ruuska continues as Asiakastieto's CEO, and Anders Hugosson, CEO of UC, acts as Asiakastieto's Deputy CEO.

Asiakastieto Group is one of the leading providers of digital business and consumer information services in the Nordic countries. The Group's products and services are primarily used for risk management, finance and administration, decision-making and sales and marketing purposes. We are operating in Sweden under the brand UC and in Finland under the brand Suomen Asiakastieto. At the end of 2017, the Group had around 70 000 corporate customers as well as consumers. The Group serves several industries, the largest ones including finance and banking as well as wholesale and retail sectors and expert service companies. In 2017, the Group's net sales totaled EUR 131 million and it had approximately 500 employees. Asiakastieto Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the ticker ATG1V. More information about Asiakastieto Group is available at www.asiakastieto.fi (http://www.asiakastieto.fi) and UC.se



[1] According to the management's assessment, the company will have a position as one of the leading operators in the market of Finnish and Swedish company and consumer information services.

