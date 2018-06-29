

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Constellation Brands (STZ) said that it raised its fiscal year 2019 reported basis earnings per share outlook, but affirmed comparable basis earnings per share outlook.



The company increased fiscal 2019 reported basis earnings per share outlook to a range of $10.93 - $11.23 from the prior estimation of $9.38 - $9.68 per share.



The company affirmed annual comparable basis earnings per share outlook at $9.40 - $9.70. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $9.73 per share for fiscal year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company expects cash flow target of approximately $2.45 billion and free cash flow projection of $1.2 - $1.3 billion



For fiscal 2019, the beer business is targeting net sales and operating income growth to be in the range of 9 - 11percent. For the wine and spirits business, the company expects net sales and operating income growth to be in the range of 2 - 4 percent.



On June 28, 2018, Constellation's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.74 per share of Class A Common Stock and $0.67 per share of Class B Common Stock, payable on August 24, 2018, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 10, 2018.



