

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) said that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP of the European Medicines Agency has recommended expanded approval of the current indications for Opdivo, or nivolumab, to include the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with melanoma with involvement of lymph nodes or metastatic disease who have undergone complete resection.



Bristol-Myers noted that this is the first time the CHMP has recommended a PD-1 inhibitor as an adjuvant treatment for any type of cancer. The CHMP recommendation will now be reviewed by the European Commission or EC, which has the authority to approve medicines for the European Union.



The CHMP recommendation is based on data from the phase 3 CheckMate -238 trial, an ongoing, randomized double-blind study of Opdivo 3 mg/kg versus Yervoy, or ipilimumab 10 mg/kg in patients who have undergone complete resection of stage IIIB/C or stage IV melanoma according to the AJCC Cancer Staging Manual 7th edition.



The U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA expanded the approval of Opdivo to include the adjuvant treatment of patients with melanoma with involvement of lymph nodes or metastatic disease who have undergone complete resection in December 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX