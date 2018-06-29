Luzhou Laojiao Becomes Only Chinese Baijiu Brand to Participate In 2018 FIFA World Cup

MOSCOW, June 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Luzhou Laojiao-Guojiao 1573, a brand of Chinese baijiu and distributor Luzhou Laojiao Co., Ltd., held a 2018 FIFA World Cup welcome banquet entitled "A Toast to the World Cup with Chinese Baijiu" in Moscow, Russia.

Co-hosted by Guojiao 1573 and FIFA's official accommodation organization, and arranged by world-renowned ultramodern and high-style Belgian banquet designer Charles Kaisin and his team, the banquet delivered a fantastic visual and gustatory experience by showcasing traditional Chinese baijiu culture in a surrealistic manner. A number of business leaders, celebrities from all walks of life and Russian government officials attended the banquet, where they sampled Chinese baijiu from well-renowned Chinese and international Chinese baijiu brands alongside Michelin-starred delicacies.

"It is a great honor for us to make an appearance on the global stage by participating in the greatest international football event. It also demonstrates the exceptional confidence felt by Chinese firms in expanding into international markets," said Deputy Secretary of CPC Party Committee and Vice General Manager of Luzhou Laojiao, Wang Hongbo, when he was interviewed at the banquet by several Russian and Chinese media organizations, among them, RIA Novosti, Chinese Central Television (CCTV), Xinhua News Agency, China News Service and People.cn.

The event also brought together distinguished guests from the international football community, among them, former head coach of China's national football team Bora Milutinovic, famous Uruguayan footballer and former Football Club Internazionale Milano member Álvaro Recoba, and former leader of the Chinese national football team, and Asian Footballer of the Year and incumbent coach of Shanghai Greenland Shenhua Football Club Fan Zhiyi.

The FIFA World Cup is More Than a Fan Fest

The 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia kicked off at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on June 14, 2018 and has attracted tens of thousands of fans from China. A number of Chinese brands who are participating in the competition as official partners will be given an unprecedented opportunity to appear on the screen in each of the games during the competition.

Taking the Chinese baijiu industry as an example, given the fact that spirits have always been part and parcel of Russian culture, Chinese baijiu brands from around the world are seeking to increase their visibility through participating in the international football event. Unlike its predecessors, Luzhou Laojiao-Guojiao 1573 will be unveiling another aspect of Chinese culture at this year's World Cup.

A Toast to the World Cup with Chinese Baijiu

Since Guojiao 1573 launched the "Let the World Savor China" - themed global cultural promotion event last year, Luzhou Laojiao has held "World Expression - Chinese Culture" events in several major markets, including Belgium, Canada, France, Russia, and the USA, with the aim of promoting traditional Chinese culture around the world by telling the stories of China through a universally-understood "language."

From the welcome banquet to the official balcony, Guojiao 1573 brought its rich flavor-packed Chinese baijiu, with a history dating back 445 years, to the World Cup. It was also a collaboration between China and Russia to promote worldwide exchanges based on culture and sports.

Chinese Baijiu's Globalization Drive Garners Attention from International Media Outlets

As part of the increase in Sino-Russian trade as a result of the One Belt, One Road initiative, the globalization efforts among Chinese baijiu makers and Luzhou Laojiao's brand strategy have attracted a great deal of attention from Russian media organizations. There is a pressing need for Chinese baijiu makers to foster a culture associated with their individual brands in markets outside of China.

"In order to enter the Russian market, we need to first respect and understand the customs and habits of Russian drinkers while maintaining our advantages. We have to tell our story to consumers in Russia and globally in a universal language," Wang Hongbo said in an interview. "When entering many countries, Luzhou Laojiao first launches a cocktail version, the most acceptable form for Westerners, to establish the fact that the brand is an excellent choice as a cocktail ingredient. In fact, the most difficult step is to get the guest at a party or event and who is unfamiliar with Chinese baijiu brands to sample the beverage by taking a first sip."

When asked by reporters working for international media organizations why Luzhou Laojiao chose to enter the Russian market and is confident about the prospects, Wang said there are two main reasons: One is Luzhou Laojiao's unique taste; Russia is a nation that has a rich culture that associates the sharing of a drink with the hospitality that one demonstrates to a guest. It is in keeping with this aspect of Russian culture that the Chinese baijiu maker hopes to bring its best products to Russia. The other is the good relationship between China and Russia.

Chinese baijiu makers' drive to globalize is encouraging them to let the beverage itself touch the hearts of people all over the world, and the key is to start with culture. Chinese baijiu is a tradition grounded in a high regard for craftmanship, alongside other highly respected elements of Chinese culture: traditional Chinese medicine, silk, and porcelain. It is a symbol and a representative that makes a place for Chinese culture outside of the country. It's also a special way for the people of the world to get to know China.

About Luzhou Laojiao-Guojiao 1573

Founded in 1950, Luzhou Laojiao-Guojiao 1573 (Luzhou Laojiao) is a Chinese baijiu brand of Chinese beverage company Luzhou Laojiao Co., Ltd. (000568.SZ) Famous throughout China, the clear spirit is strongly alcoholic (more than 50% ABV), with a sharp aroma of fermented peaches. Luzhou Laojiao is brewed in an environment with a unique clay composition that gives the Chinese baijiu its famous aroma and palette. It is one of China's oldest "four famous wines," and "fragrant ancestors," and one of the country's largest-scale Chinese baijiu producers.

