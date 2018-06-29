Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest web crawling and text mining study on the digital media industry. A digital media industry player wanted to stay updated on technological innovations and cater to the requirements of the cost-effective customer base.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180629005302/en/

Web Crawling and Text Mining Engagement for A Leading Digital Media Industry Player Helps in Increasing Cross-Selling Opportunities. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the experts at Quantzig,"Increasing popularity of digital media has provided for a paradigm shift in the global advertising spends."

At present, media consumption globally is progressively happening in digital formats. The increase in the number of devices capable of assisting digital media with growing internet access speed across the globe has offered consumers with an option to access digital media services of their choice be it entertainment, information, or social activity anywhere, anytime. Also, the increasing number of digital media players is motivating the traditionally constant supremacy of the television as the main entertainment hub.

Book a Solution Demo to see how Quantzig's solutions can help you.

The web crawling and text mining solution helped the client to enhance their price points, marketing strategies, and improve product and service features and offers based on customer feedback. The client was able to improve sales revenue and market shares owing to the strong level of competition in the media and entertainment industry space.

This web crawling and text mining solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Deliver incremental value to customers

Create personalized experiences and custom offers

To know more about the benefits of web crawling and text mining, speak to an expert

This web crawling and text mining solution offered predictive insights on:

Benchmarking the prices of their products against competitor offerings

Improving the approach of their sales representatives

To gain relevant insights and understand the scope of our research, request a proposal

View the complete web crawling and text mining study here:

https://www.quantzig.com/content/digital-media-industry-web-crawling-and-text-mining

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180629005302/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

hello@quantzig.com

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us