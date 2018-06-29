

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. personal income and spending data for May will be issued at 8.30 am ET Friday. The consensus is for increase of 0.4 percent, versus 0.3 percent in the prior year.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback dropped against the franc, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The greenback was worth 1.1652 against the euro, 110.68 against the yen, 0.9925 against the franc and 1.3152 against the pound as of 8:25 am ET.



