

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Swiss drug major Novartis AG (NVS) said Friday that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP of the European Medicines Agency has adopted a positive opinion recommending approval of Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel, formerly CTL019) - a novel one-time treatment that uses a patient's own T cells to fight cancer.



The positive CHMP opinion includes two B-cell malignancies: B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia or ALL that is refractory, in relapse post-transplant or in second or later relapse in patients up to 25 years of age; and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma or DLBCL that is relapsed or refractory after two or more lines of systemic therapy in adults.



If approved by the European Commission, Kymriah will be the first CAR-T cell therapy available in the European Union or EU for both DLBCL and B-cell ALL.



According to Novartis, the positive CHMP opinion is based on two pivotal Novartis-sponsored global, multi-center, Phase II trials, ELIANA and JULIET, which included patients from Europe, the U.S., Australia, Canada and Japan.



ELIANA and JULIET are the only CAR-T registrational trials to include European patients.



The European Commission will now review the CHMP recommendation to deliver its final decision, applicable to all 28 EU member states, plus Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.



Additional regulatory filings are under review for Kymriah in Canada, Switzerland, Australia and Japan.



