

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Commerce Department on Friday showed personal income in the U.S. increased in line with economist estimates in the month of May, although the report also showed weaker than expected growth in personal spending.



The report said personal income climbed by 0.4 percent in May after edging up by a downwardly revised 0.2 percent in April.



Economists had expected income to rise by 0.4 percent compared to the 0.3 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.



Meanwhile, the Commerce Department said personal spending rose by 0.2 percent in May after climbing by a downwardly revised 0.5 percent in April.



Personal spending had been expected to increase by 0.4 percent compared to the 0.6 percent growth originally reported for the previous month.



