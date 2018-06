LONDON (dpa-AFX) - TalkTalk and The Daisy Group agreed not to proceed with the proposed sale of TalkTalk's direct B2B business, as announced on 24 May 2018.



TalkTalk said it will continue to manage all direct B2B business, providing uninterrupted services for customers. Fiscal year 2019 EBITDA guidance remains at the originally stated 15% year-on-year growth.



Daisy remains an important, long-term strategic partner for TalkTalk.



