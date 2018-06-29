The City of Sydney has installed the first large scale battery storage system to be located within the Sydney metropolitan are. Transgrid and the City collaborated on the project, which sees 500 kWh of batteries coupled with around 450 kWp of rooftop PV. Sydney Mayor Clover Moore inaugurated the Tesla Powerpack grid-scale storage system installed at the City of Sydney's Alexandra Canal depot this week. It points to a bright future for large scale storage, dispersed throughout the electricity network - potentially bringing down grid costs and enhancing reliability. The battery storage system connects ...

