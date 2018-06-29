Automotive Cyber Security Market Report 2018-2028 - Visiongain Report

LONDON, June 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Forecasts by (Hardware, Software, Network, Cloud) Plus Analysis of Prospects for Connected Car & Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X, V2V, V2I, V2G, V2H, V2P, IN-V) Communication Safety & Security Within The Internet of Things (IoT) Ecosystem
The Automotive Cyber Security Market Report 2018-2028: evaluates the market drivers and technological solutions essential to the protection of the connected car infrastructure and assesses how the market will develop in the future.
(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )
Today connected cars are rapidly becoming a reality. Connected cars act as a connectivity device on wheels offering comfort, convenience, performance, safety and security combined with powerful network technology. This will keep the drivers and passengers connected to the outer world and offer them the comfort of an office and home experience even when they are travelling. The automotive industry is going through a phase of digital revolution. In the next, few years, automobiles will transform into communication devices. New hi-tech devices, smart phones and high-speed internet have transformed the concept of connected vehicles.
However, the advanced connectivity solutions provided in a vehicle can also reveal certain vulnerabilities and lead to certain fraudulent activities and thus demands effective cyber security solutions. Some of the major factors driving the cyber security market in the automotive industry are safety and security concerns.
Visiongain's report on automotive cyber security provides a detailed overview of the market, creating an accurate picture that will offer clarity to anyone involved in the market. Importantly, the report also delivers a forecast of the market, giving you an insight into the future business opportunities that exist in the automotive cyber security market.
Visiongain assesses that the global automotive cyber security market will reach $298.3m in 2018.
The Report Reveals A Global Automotive Cyber Security Forecast From 2018-2028
This Report Also Offers Regional Automotive Cyber Security Market Forecasts From 2018-2028
• China Automotive Cyber Security Market 2018-2028
• France Automotive Cyber Security Market 2018-2028
• Israel Automotive Cyber Security Market 2018-2028
• Japan Automotive Cyber Security Market Forecast 2018-2028
• Russia Automotive Cyber Security Market 2018-2028
• Germany Cyber Security Market 2018-20
• South Korea Automotive Cyber Security Market 2018-2028
• US Automotive Cyber Security Market 2018-2028
• UK Automotive Cyber Security Market 2018-2028
• RoW Automotive Cyber Security Market 2018-2028
And The Following Automotive Cyber Security Forecast Subsegments Are Forecast From 2018-2028
• Hardware Cyber Security Submarket Forecast 2018-2028
• Software Cyber Security Submarket Forecast 2018-2028
• Network Cyber Security Submarket Forecast 2018-2028
• Cloud Cyber Security Submarket Forecast 2018-2028
In Order To Offer An Accurate Snapshot Of The Current Market, Visiongain
Also Profiles The Following Leading Automotive Cyber Security Companies:
• Cisco Systems
• Intel Corporation
• Symantec Corporation
• International Business Machines (IBM)
• Harman International
• NXP Semiconductors
• Infineon Technologies AG
• Argus Cyber Security
• Trillium Inc.
• Karamba Security
Who Should Read This Report?
• Cyber security companies
• Automotive OEM;s
• Software developers
• Connected car specialists
• Telematics providers
• Electronics companies
• Telecoms vendors
• R&D staff
• Cyber security start-ups
• CEOs
• Asset managers
• Heads of strategic development
• Business development managers
• Marketing staff
• Market analysts
• Company managers
• Industry administrators
• Industry associations
• Consultants
• Banks
• Investors
• Regulators
• Governmental departments & agencies
The Automotive Cyber Security Forecast Market Report 2018-2028 is a fantastic opportunity to increase your knowledge of this sector. SWOT analysis as well as analysis of the drivers and restraints for the overall market concisely informs you of the major factors affecting the automotive cyber security market, whilst Visiongain's data-rich approach provides greater insight into the business opportunities.
To request a report overview of this report, please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com (+44 (0) 20 7336 6100) or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/automotive-cyber-security-market-report-2018-2028
1 Mainstream Inc
4FrontSecurity
Acano Limited
ADMtek
Agile 3 Solutions
Airbus
Alchemy API
Alienvault
Allianz
Allianz Ventures
Altera
Altiris
AMX LCC
AppStream
Argus Cyber Security Ltd
Arilou
Aspera inc.
Assemblage
AT&T
Audi
Baidu
Bang & Olufsen
Bindview Development Corporation
Blackfin Security
Blue Box Group Inc.
Blue Coat
BMW
BT Assure Threat Defence
BT Group
BT Security
Bull
Cadillac
Catena
Chrysler
Cisco Systems Inc.
Citroen
ClearLeap
Clearwell Systems
Cleversafe
Cloudant
Cloudigo
Code Red Technologies
Cognitive Security
Collaborate.com
Comneon
Company-I
Composite Software
CrossIdeas
CSL International
Daeja Image Systems Ltd
Daimler AG
Delphi
Denso
Dodge
Elektrobit Automotive GmbH
Embrane
Escrypt
Explorys
Eyal Gura
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
Fiberlink Communications
Ford
Freescale Semiconductors (FSL)
Gemalto
General Motors (GM)
Gideon Technologies
Giesecke & Devrient (G&D)
Google Inc.
Gravitant
Harman international
Havok
Healthcare Incorporated
Honda
Honeywell
Hyundai Motor Co
IAB
IBM
Imlogic Inc
Infineon Technologies
Infinity
Insieme Networks
Intel
Intel Security Group
International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation
International Rectifier
Intucell
Jeep
Jennic
JouleX
Karamba Security
Kaspersky Lab
Kia
KT
Lancope, Inc
Lear Corp
Lenovo
Lexus
LifeLock
Lighthouse Security Group, LLC
LiveOffice
Lockheed Martin
Logic
Lotus Engineering
Magma Venture Partners
Magna International
Mahindra
MaintenanceNet
Marvell
Mazda
McAfee
Memoir Systems
Mercedes-Benz
MessageLabs
Metacloud
Meteorix LLC
Mi5 Networks
Microsoft
Mitsubishi
Mobileye
Motus Ventures
MWM Acoustics
NCC Group
Neophis
Nissan
NitroDesk
NitroSecurity
Nokia Growth Partners (NGP)
Northrop Grumman
Now Factory
nSuite
Nukona
nVidia
NXP Semiconductors
Observable Network
Opel
OpenDNS
Oracle
Orange
OurCrowd
ParStream
PasswordBank
Pawaa
PC
Penta Security
PGP Corporation
Phytel
PistonCloud Computing
Porsche
Portcullis Computer
PSA Peugeot Citroën
Qualcomm Technologies Inc.,
RAD Group
Range Rover
Raytheon
Recon Instruments
Redbend
Relicore Inc.
Renault
Renesas Electronics Corporation
Safran
Sahil International
Samsung Electronics Co.
SBD & NCC
SBI Holdings
Secunet AG
Secure Computing
Security Group
Security InMotion
Security Innovation
Sentrigo
Silveerpop
Simics
Skoda
Skyport Systems, Inc.
SoftLayer
SoftScan
SolveDirect
Sony Pictures
Sophos
SourceFire Inc
Ssangyong
Star Analytics Inc
STMicroelectronics (STM)
StrongLoop
Subaru
Suzuki
SwapDrive
Sygate Technology
Sygic
Symantec Corporation
Symphony Teleca
Tail-f Systems
TalkTalk
Tata
TCS tata consultancy services
Telefonica
Telenor
Tesla
Thales
The Weather Company
ThreatGrid
TomTom
Tools
Toshiba
TowerSec
Toyota
Transparent
Trend Micro
Trillium Inc.
Tropo
Trusteer
Ubiquisys
UrbanCode Inc.
Utimaco
Vedecom Tech
VeriSign
Veritas
Verizon
Vertex Ventures
Virtutech
Visteon
Vivant
Volkswagen Group
Vontu
VW Data:Lab
WHIPTAIL
WholeSecurity
Wind River Systems
Wolfspeed
Xtify Inc
XtreamLok
ZiiLabs
Zohar ZIsapel
To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com