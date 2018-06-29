IIoT-OXYS Inc. Hires Machine Learning Engineer as Part of Intelligent Edge Computing Strategy

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2018 / IIoT-OXYS Inc. (OTC PINK: ITOX) announced today that it hired Mr. Samuel Burck, a Machine Learning Engineer, to apply Advanced Algorithms, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to various IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) markets. Cliff Emmons, CEO of IIoT-OXYS Inc., stated "We are delighted to have Mr. Samuel Burck on board. Sam has a Masters Degree in Computer Science from Tufts University focused on machine learning and artificial intelligence. His previous industry experience in the medical devices and biotech is also highly relevant to our current and future customers."

Cliff Emmons, CEO, further stated, "We are Edge Computing: our very name 'OXYS' is the Greek word for 'Edge.' We focus on advanced algorithms, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to turn raw data into actionable insights at the Edge of the IIoT. Hardware is critical to connect equipment and gather data, but it always faces commoditization pressure. Algorithms and insights are the future of IIoT-OXYS Inc. to create sustainable revenue growth. Today we serve the automotive and civil infrastructure IIoT markets. In the near future, we anticipate additionally serving the biotech, medical device, and pharmaceutical markets in Cambridge MA and around the world."

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements reflecting Management's current views about future events and financial performance. These statements often contain words such as 'expects", 'anticipates", 'intends,' or 'believes.' Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Risks and uncertainties adversely impacting us include loss of major customers, failure to obtain new contracts, inability to patent products or processes, infringement of others' patents, inability to obtain financing, and additional uncertainties discussed in our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. We undertake no obligation to update these statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:

Clifford L. Emmons

CEO

IIoT-OXYS, Inc.

info@oxyscorp.com

+1 617 500 5101

www.oxyscorp.com

www.herelab.io

SOURCE: IIoT-OXYS, Inc.