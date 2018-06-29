

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Five employees including four journalists of a Maryland newspaper were shot dead in a targeted attack inside the newsroom Thursday.



Police arrested the assailant soon after the shooting. He was identified as 38-year-old Jarrod W. Ramos, who had a long-standing dispute with the paper.



The gunman blasted his way into the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis at about 2:40 p.m. and fired indiscriminately with a shotgun. Five people were killed and two others injured.



The victims are Assistant Editor and columnist Rob Hiaasen, 59; community correspondent Wendi Winters, 65; editorial page editor Gerald Fischman, 61; staff writer John McNamara, 56; and sales assistant Rebecca Smith, 34.



Anne Arundel County Police said it was a targeted attack on the Capital Gazette.



Ramos was charged with five counts of first-degree murder.



Capital Gazette said on its website that Ramos' dispute with the newspaper began in July 2011 when a columnist wrote about a criminal harassment case against him. He brought a defamation suit against the columnist and the media outlet's editor and publisher. A court ruled in the Capital Gazette's favor, and an appeals court upheld the ruling.



In a condolence message on Twitter, President Donald Trump said his thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families.



