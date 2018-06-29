Asiakastieto Group Oyj: Asiakastieto Group Plc changes the publication date for the half year financial report due to the completion of the combination with UC AB

ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCAHNGE RELEASE, 29 JUNE 2018 AT 4.05 P.M. EEST

Asiakastieto Group Plc changes the publication date for the half year financial report due to the completion of the combination with UC AB

Asiakastieto Group Plc ("Asiakastieto") changes the publication date for its half year financial report for January-June 2018 to 31 August 2018 due to the completion of the combination with UC AB. The half year report was originally to be published on 1 August 2018.

Asiakastieto expects to publish preliminary information on its financial performance in the second quarter of 2018 on or about 8 August 2018.

ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC

Additional information:

Jukka Ruuska

CEO

tel. +358 10 270 7111

Pia Katila

Investor Relations Manager

tel. +358 10 270 7506

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

major media

investors.asiakastieto.fi

Asiakastieto Group is one of the leading providers of digital business and consumer information services in the Nordic countries. The Group's products and services are primarily used for risk management, finance and administration, decision-making and sales and marketing purposes. We are operating in Sweden under the brand UC and in Finland under the brand Suomen Asiakastieto. At the end of 2017, the Group had around 70 000 corporate customers as well as consumers. The Group serves several industries, the largest ones including finance and banking as well as wholesale and retail sectors and expert service companies. In 2017, the Group's net sales totaled EUR 131 million and it had approximately 500 employees. Asiakastieto Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the ticker ATG1V. More information about Asiakastieto Group is available at www.asiakastieto.fi (http://www.asiakastieto.fi) and UC.se

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Asiakastieto Group Oyj via Globenewswire

