Led by hemp industry pioneers, Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC: MCOA) has spearheaded efforts and staked claims on multiple legal hemp cultivation projects. The company's innovative strategy is to vertically integrate hemp production and sales - from seed to shelf. Cultivation of quality hemp will feed MCOA's innovative CBD-based formulations, which use the highest-quality hemp to produce what could be the finest-quality botanical supplements on the market. The hempSMART product line contains tested levels of clinically researched ingredients to meet consumer needs that support the body's natural endocannabinoid system. hempSMART offers a number of different products within a wide range of delivery systems, such as its capsule-based formulations hempSMART Brain, a patent-pending nootropic product designed to support natural brain function; and hempSMART Pain, which is formulated with a blend of premium full-spectrum CBD and botanical supplements designed for pain associated with physical activity.

About Marijuana Company of America, Inc.

MCOA is a corporation which participates in: (1) product research and development of legal hemp-based consumer products under the brand name "hempSMART", that targets general health and well-being; (2) an affiliate marketing program to promote and sell its legal hemp-based consumer products containing CBD; (3) leasing of real property to separate business entities engaged in the growth and sale of cannabis in those states and jurisdictions where cannabis has been legalized and properly regulated for medicinal and recreations use; and, (4) the expansion of its business into ancillary areas of the legalized cannabis and hemp industry, as the legalized markets and opportunities in this segment mature and develop. For more information, visit the company's website at www.MarijuanaCompanyofAmerica.com

About CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

CannabisNewsWire ("CNW") is a specialized information service that (1) aggregates cannabis news, (2) provides CannabisNewsBreaks that quickly updates investors in the space, (3) enhances corporate press releases, (4) helps companies with distribution and optimization of social media, and (5) delivers comprehensive corporate communication solutions. CNW is uniquely positioned in the cannabis market with a strong team of journalists and writers who can help private and public companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public through our ever-growing dissemination network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets. CNW is bringing unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the cannabis industry.

