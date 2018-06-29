At today's General Shareholders' Meeting, Dr. Eveline Saupper, member of the Board of Directors of Syngenta since 2013, stepped down as an Independent Director.

Dr. Sophie Kornowski was newly elected to the Board as an Independent Director. Dr. Kornowski, a French citizen, served as Executive Vice-President of Roche Partnering and was a member of the Roche Extended Corporate Executive Committee as well as a member of the board of Chugai. Later in the year, Sophie will be joining a major healthcare investment fund headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, as its Senior Partner. Before joining Roche in 2007, Dr. Kornowski held several management positions at Merck Sharp Dome, Sanofi Winthrop and Abbott Diagnostics and Abbott Pharmaceutical Products. Dr. Kornowski holds a Doctorate in pharmacy from the Faculty of Pharmacy at Paris V, and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth, Graduate School of Business.

Ren Jianxin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Syngenta AG said: "I would like to thank Dr. Eveline Saupper for her outstanding contributions to the Syngenta board, including helping guide the Company successfully through a period of major change. I would also like to welcome Dr. Sophie Kornowski to the Board. Given her strong life sciences background with world leading companies, she will bring much relevant wisdom to the Company as we execute our high growth strategy."

About Syngenta

Syngenta is a leading agriculture company helping to improve global food security by enabling millions of farmers to make better use of available resources. Through world class science and innovative crop solutions, our 28,000 people in over 90 countries are working to transform how crops are grown. We are committed to rescuing land from degradation, enhancing biodiversity and revitalizing rural communities.

