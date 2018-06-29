The company announces the following unaudited data

as at 28 June 2018 - Using BID Valuations

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 1394.96 p

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 1385.50 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 1414.24 'XD' p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 1404.77 'XD' p

*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,

source: Interactive Data

