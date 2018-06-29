The "Europe Dry Eye Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research provides insights into Dry Eye epidemiology, Dry Eye diagnosed patients, and Dry Eye treatment rate for EU5 countries. The research measures key indicators including prevalence of Dry Eye derived from epidemiological analysis, patients diagnosed with Dry Eye, and patients treated with a drug therapy.

The research study helps executives estimate Dry Eye market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.

The research provides estimates and forecasts of Dry Eye prevalence, Dry Eye diagnosis rate, and Dry Eye treatment rate for the period 2017-2026. The information is presented by EU5 countries including Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and UK.

Key Topics Covered

1. Dry Eye: Disease Definition

2. Dry Eye Patient Flow in Europe

3. Dry Eye Patient Flow in Germany

4. Dry Eye Patient Flow in France

5. Dry Eye Patient Flow in Spain

6. Dry Eye Patient Flow in Italy

7. Dry Eye Patient Flow in UK

8. Research Methodology

