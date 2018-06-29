In connection with the distribution of Veoneer to the shareholders of Autoliv, warrants with Autoliv SDB as underlying instrument have been adjusted. The adjustment will be effective as from July 2, 2018. Please see the attached file for information about the new terms and conditions for these warrants. Please contact the issuer for detailed information about the recalculation. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Eva Norling or Cecilia Olsson telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=684548