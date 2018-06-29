The "Global Chatbot Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analysts forecast the global chatbot market to grow at a CAGR of 24.43% during the period 2018-2022.

Chatbot is a computer application that is used by companies for text and voice-based conversation with people by integrating them into applications, instant messages, and websites.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global chatbot market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of chatbots across several end-user industries including BFSI, retail, travel and hospitality, and government.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the growing popularity of live chats. Enterprises are deploying VAs in digital commerce and customer care, which use machine learning, natural language understanding, and AI with the aim of offering an engaging customer experience. This enables brands to allow the VA to answer repetitive and fairly simple queries from users, thus reducing contact center costs and ensuring higher revenue.

One of the major drivers for this market is the increased demand for web self-service. Web self-service has witnessed higher investments in sectors such as retail and banking, where there are more customers on any regular day than other sectors. Web self-service features are primarily utilized in payment and billing applications.

The report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the lack of awareness and standardization. Various organizations in developing countries such as Brazil and India are still unaware of the availability of chatbots and their advantages, in turn, limiting the revenue inflow into the market.

