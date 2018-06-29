SEB: UC's merger with Asiakastieto finalised

All conditions have been fulfilled for the merger between UC AB and Asiakastieto Group Plc, disclosed on 24 April 2018, and the merger was finalised on 29 June 2018.

SEB has received 2 441 920 shares in Asiakastieto Group Plc as well as a cash consideration of SEK 0.3 bn. The transaction results in a capital gain of about SEK 0.9 bn, and will be recognised in the Bank's result in the second quarter of 2018, (based on current share price and EUR/SEK exchange rate).The received shares correspond to 10.2 % of total shares and voting rights in Asiakastieto Group Plc.

For further information, please contact

Viveka Hirdman Ryrberg, Head of Corporate Communication

+ 46-8-763 8577, +46-70-550 35 00

viveka.hirdman-ryrberg@seb.se (mailto:viveka.hirdman-ryrberg@seb.se)



Christoffer Geijer, Head of Investor Relations

+ 46 - 8-763 83 19, +46-70 -762 1006

christoffer.geijer@seb.se



