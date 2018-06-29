

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Legal & General announced growth metrics for its expanding US Pension Risk Transfer or PRT business. The London-based financial services giant has seen continued expansion of its pension risk transfer business since it entered the US market less than three years ago, writing nearly $2 billion in total volume spanning 28 clients.



Legal & General's US PRT business combines over 30 years of PRT expertise in the UK with its proven US investment capabilities. It has amassed a global annuity book of nearly $80 billion as of December 31, 2017, and guarantees annuity benefits to over one million annuitants.



Legal & General has also expanded its infrastructure investing capabilities to the US, investing in approximately $600 million to date in US deals. Infrastructure investments are typically long-dated, which are well-matched against the long-dated pension obligations that it insures. The firm expects its infrastructure investments in the US to surpass $1 billion by the end of 2018.



