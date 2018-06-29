The "Port Needle Market US Units Sold, Average Selling Prices, Forecasts 2018-2024 MedCore" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The total U.S market for port needles can be segmented by care setting, yielding two segments: the acute care segment and the alternate care segment.
The majority of total port needle unit sales consisted of port needles used in the alternate or home care segment with the balance being used in the hospital or acute care setting. Growth in unit sales is expected to be slightly higher in the alternate segment.
Companies Featured
- Becton Dickinson
- Medtronic
- FUJIFILM Sonosite Inc.
- Teleflex Medical
- Smiths Medical
- GE Healthcare
- Novo Nordisk
- B. Braun
- Medcomp
- AngioDynamics
Key Topics Covered
1. Research Methodology
Step 1: Project Initiation Team Selection
Step 2: Prepare Data Systems and Perform Secondary Research
Step 3: Preparation for Interviews Questionnaire Design
Step 4: Performing Primary Research
Step 5: Research Analysis: Establishing Baseline Estimates
Step 6: Market Forecasts and Analysis
Step 7: Identify Strategic Opportunities
Step 8: Final Review and Market Release
Step 9: Customer Feedback and Market Monitoring
2. Disease Overview
2.1 Basic Anatomy
2.2 Vascular Pathology and Disorders
2.3 Patient Demographics
3. Port Needle Market
3.1 Market Overview
3.2 Market Analysis and Forecast
3.3 Drivers and Limiters
3.4 Competitive Market Share Analysis
Abbreviations
Appendix I: Company Press Releases
