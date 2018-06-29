The "Port Needle Market US Units Sold, Average Selling Prices, Forecasts 2018-2024 MedCore" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The total U.S market for port needles can be segmented by care setting, yielding two segments: the acute care segment and the alternate care segment.

The majority of total port needle unit sales consisted of port needles used in the alternate or home care segment with the balance being used in the hospital or acute care setting. Growth in unit sales is expected to be slightly higher in the alternate segment.

Companies Featured

Becton Dickinson

Medtronic

FUJIFILM Sonosite Inc.

Teleflex Medical

Smiths Medical

GE Healthcare

Novo Nordisk

B. Braun

Medcomp

AngioDynamics

Key Topics Covered

1. Research Methodology

Step 1: Project Initiation Team Selection

Step 2: Prepare Data Systems and Perform Secondary Research

Step 3: Preparation for Interviews Questionnaire Design

Step 4: Performing Primary Research

Step 5: Research Analysis: Establishing Baseline Estimates

Step 6: Market Forecasts and Analysis

Step 7: Identify Strategic Opportunities

Step 8: Final Review and Market Release

Step 9: Customer Feedback and Market Monitoring

2. Disease Overview

2.1 Basic Anatomy

2.2 Vascular Pathology and Disorders

2.3 Patient Demographics

3. Port Needle Market

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Analysis and Forecast

3.3 Drivers and Limiters

3.4 Competitive Market Share Analysis

Abbreviations

Appendix I: Company Press Releases

