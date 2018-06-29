

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The University of Michigan is set to release its revised reading on consumer sentiment for June at 10:00 am ET Friday. The consumer sentiment index is expected to be downwardly revised to 99.2 from the preliminary reading of 99.3.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback rose against the yen, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The greenback was worth 1.1640 against the euro, 110.76 against the yen, 0.9938 against the franc and 1.3154 against the pound as of 9:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX