OJSC Surgutneftegas (SGGD) OJSC Surgutneftegas: Information statement on the date as of which the persons entitled to exercise the rights vested in the issuer's equity securities are determined 29-Jun-2018 / 15:53 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Information statement[i] on the date as of which the persons entitled to exercise the rights vested in the issuer's equity securities are determined Date as of which the persons entitled to exercise the rights vested in the issuer's securities are determined: 19 July 2018. Class, category (type) of the securities: ordinary and preference registered non-documentary shares. Issues state registration numbers, state registration date and international securities identification number (ISIN): ordinary shares: 1-01-00155-? dated 24 June 2003, RU0008926258; preference shares: 2-01-00155-? dated 24 June 2003, RU0009029524. Rights vested in the issuer's securities in relation to which the date is set as of which the persons entitled to exercise these rights are determined: - the right of holders of ordinary registered shares to receive an annual dividend; - the right of holders of preference registered shares to receive an annual fixed dividend. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- [i] This Statement is a disclosure of insider information. ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: DIV TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 5694 EQS News ID: 700295 End of Announcement EQS News Service

