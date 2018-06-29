The project, the largest storage system using second-life and new electric vehicle batteries installed on commercial buildings in Europe to date, was developed in partnership with Eaton, BAM, The Mobility House. pv magazine was present at the commissioning ceremony, and learned that an additional 200 batteries may be added to the 18-battery systems over the next two years.Japanese car manufacturer Nissan announced that it has commissioned a 3 MW storage system using second-life and new electric vehicle batteries at the Johan Cruijff Arena, which is the Netherlands' largest stadium, and also the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...