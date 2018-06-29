Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

OJSC Surgutneftegas (SGGD) OJSC Surgutneftegas: Information statement on income accrued on the issuer's equity securities 29-Jun-2018 / 16:11 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Information statement[i] on income accrued on the issuer's equity securities On 29 June 2018 the annual general shareholders' meeting of OJSC "Surgutneftegas" adopted the resolution to pay (declare) dividends on the issuer's ordinary and preference shares for 2017. Class, category (type) and other identifying attributes: ordinary and preference registered non-documentary shares. International securities identification number (ISIN): ordinary shares: RU0008926258; preference shares: RU0009029524. Issues state registration numbers of the securities and their state registration date: ordinary shares: 1-01-00155-A as of June 24, 2003; preference shares: 2-01-00155-? dated 24 June 2003. Total amount of dividends accrued on the issuer's shares of a certain category (type): for ordinary shares: RUB 23,221.9 million; for preference shares: RUB 10,628.8 million; Amount of dividend accrued on one share of a certain category (type): per ordinary share: RUB 0.65; per preference share: RUB 1.38. Method of income payment on the issuer's equity securities: cash. Date as of which the persons entitled to dividends are determined if the accrued income on the issuer's securities is the dividend on issuer's shares: 19 July 2018. Date when the obligation to pay the income on the issuer's securities (dividend on shares) shall be discharged, and in case the obligation to pay the income on securities shall be discharged by the issuer within a certain time (period), the expiration date of the period: 02 August 2018 - the dividend payment period to nominee holders and trustees, in case when these trustees are professional participants of the securities market, registered in the shareholder register (not later than 10 business days from the date as of which the persons entitled to dividends are determined); 23 August 2018 - the dividend payment period to other persons registered in the shareholder register (not later than 25 business days from the date as of which the persons entitled to dividends are determined). =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- [i] This Statement is a disclosure of insider information ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: DIV TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 5695 EQS News ID: 700297 End of Announcement EQS News Service

