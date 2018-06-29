Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

OJSC Surgutneftegas (SGGD) OJSC Surgutneftegas: Information statement on certain resolutions passed by the Board of Directors of OJSC 'Surgutneftegas' 29-Jun-2018 / 16:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Information statement[i] on certain resolutions adopted by the issuer's Board of Directors The Board of Directors held the meeting on 29 June 2018. According to the Charter, the number of the members of the Board of Directors is 9 persons. Eight members of the Board of Directors took part in voting on all items. This meeting is competent to adopt resolutions. Content of the resolution adopted by the issuer's Board of Directors. Regarding Item 1 of the agenda the Board of Directors resolved: "1.1. To elect Erokhin Vladimir Petrovich the chairperson of the Board of Directors. 1.2. To set remuneration for the chairperson of the Board of Directors for the period when he acted as a chairperson in accordance with Appendix." Regarding Item 2 of the agenda the Board of Directors resolved: "To elect Matveev Nikolai Ivanovich the deputy chairperson of the Board of Directors." Regarding Item 3 of the agenda the Board of Directors resolved: "To elect the following members of the Board of Directors to the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors: - Dinichenko Ivan Kalistratovich; - Egorov Valery Nikolaevich; - Mukhamadeev Georgy Rashitovich. In accordance with the criteria of independence established by the Listings Rules of PJSC "Moscow Exchange", independent members of the Board of Directors of OJSC "Surgutneftegas" are V.N.Egorov and G.R.Mukhamadeev." Regarding Item 4 of the agenda the Board of Directors resolved: "To authorize V.L.Bogdanov, Director General of OJSC "Surgutneftegas", to conclude an audit agreement for 2018 results with LLC "Crowe Expertiza" with the consideration based on the tariffs as agreed upon with LLC "Crowe Expertiza"." =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- [i] This Statement is a disclosure of insider information ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 5696 EQS News ID: 700307 End of Announcement EQS News Service

June 29, 2018