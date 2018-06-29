Asiakastieto Group Oyj: Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act of change in holdings in Asiakastieto Group Plc's shares

ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 29 JUNE 2018 AT 5.45 A.M. EEST

Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act of change in holdings in Asiakastieto Group Plc's shares

Asiakastieto Group Plc ("Asiakastieto") has on 29 June 2018 received an announcement under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the holding of Swedbank AB (publ) has exceeded the threshold of 5 percent as a result of the completion of the combination of Asiakastieto and UC AB ("UC") announced today.

Pursuant to the terms of the combination, Asiakastieto acquired UC for a consideration consisting of EUR 98.8 million in cash and 8,828,343 newly issued shares in Asiakastieto. According to the notification, the holding of Swedbank AB (publ) in Asiakastieto is 1,765,668 shares corresponding to approximately 7.37 percent of Asiakastieto's entire share stock.

Asiakastieto has one share series, each share entitling to one vote. As a result of the registration of the newly issued shares, the total number of Asiakastieto's shares increased to 23,953,964 shares.

The position of Swedbank AB (publ) subject to the notification:

Date 29 June 2018 % of shares and voting rights

(total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments

(total of B) Total of both in % (A + B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 7.37 - 7.37 23,953,964 Position of previous notification (if applicable) - - - Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the tresholds were crossed: A: Shares and voting rights Class/type of

shares

ISIN code (if possible) Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000340237 1,765,668 - 7.37 - SUBTOTAL A 1,765,668 7.37 B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a Type of financial instrument Expiration

date Exercise/

Conversion Period Physical or cash settlement Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights - - - - - - SUBTOTAL B - -

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

The ISIN code of the shares referred to in this release will, at the time of the admission to trading, be converted to the ISIN code of Asiakastieto's shares admitted to trading, i.e. FI4000123195.

Asiakastieto Group is one of the leading providers of digital business and consumer information services in the Nordic countries. The Group's products and services are primarily used for risk management, finance and administration, decision-making and sales and marketing purposes. We are operating in Sweden under the brand UC and in Finland under the brand Suomen Asiakastieto. At the end of 2017, the Group had around 70 000 corporate customers as well as consumers. The Group serves several industries, the largest ones including finance and banking as well as wholesale and retail sectors and expert service companies. In 2017, the Group's net sales totaled EUR 131 million and it had approximately 500 employees. Asiakastieto Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the ticker ATG1V. More information about Asiakastieto Group is available at www.asiakastieto.fi (http://www.asiakastieto.fi) and UC.se.

