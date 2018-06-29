Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

OJSC Surgutneftegas (SGGD) OJSC Surgutneftegas: Information statement on website disclosure of the annual report by OJSC 'Surgutneftegas' 29-Jun-2018 / 16:26 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Information statement on website disclosure of the annual report by the OJSC "Surgutneftegas" Annual report of OJSC "Surgutneftegas" for 2017 is published on the website on 29 June 2018. Website used by the issuer to disclose information: http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/; http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: ACS TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 5697 EQS News ID: 700317 End of Announcement EQS News Service

June 29, 2018 10:26 ET (14:26 GMT)