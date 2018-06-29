Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc

Legal Entity Identifier: 21380013QYWO82NZV529

Total Voting Rights

As at 29 June 2018, the issued share capital of Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc consisted of 190,250,000 ordinary shares of 1 pence, with voting rights attached. No shares are held in treasury. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interests in, or a change to their interest in, Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

