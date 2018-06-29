

OVERLAND PARK (dpa-AFX) - Sprint corp. (S) said Friday that it appointed Andrew Davies as its Chief Financial Officer. Davies will assume the role on July 2 and will report to Chief Executive Officer Michel Combes.



Davies most recently served as Group CFO for Amsterdam-based VEON before stepping down from that role in November 2017. Immediately preceding his role with VEON, Davies spent over a decade with Vodafone Group holding various financial leadership positions in Japan, Turkey, India, and finally as CFO of Verizon Wireless in the U.S.



Prior to joining Vodafone Group, Davies started his career with KPMG in Cardiff, Wales before serving in progressively senior finance roles with GE, Honeywell, and the Caudwell Group in both the U.K. and the U.S. Davies graduated with an honors degree in Mathematics from London's Imperial College of Science, Technology and Medicine, is an Associate of the Royal College of Science and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.



Sprint recently announced a merger with T-Mobile US. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. The transaction is expected to close no later than the first half of 2019.



