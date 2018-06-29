

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Lonmin Plc. (LNMIF.PK, LMI.L) said that it has entered into a conditional Sale of Shares Agreement to sell its 50% interest in Petrozim Line (Private) Limited for a gross cash consideration of US$14.75 million to the National Oil Infrastructure Company of Zimbabwe (Private) Limited or 'NOIC'.



In addition, Lonmin will receive US$8 million in the form of special dividends from Petrozim. The Transaction forms part of Lonmin's ongoing programme to dispose of non-core assets. The purchase price and special dividends will be paid in cash on completion of the Transaction and will be used to improve the Company's liquidity.



Lonmin's interest in Petrozim has been impaired to nil and no attributable profits were recorded in the Company's report and accounts for the year ended 30 September 2017.



The closing of the Transaction is subject to various conditions precedent including approvals from the Zimbabwean Competition Commission, Zimbabwe Revenue Authority, in addition to the consent of Lonmin's lending banks. Subject to fulfilment of the conditions precedent, the Transaction is expected to complete in the fourth-quarter of fiscal year 2018.



