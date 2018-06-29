Peru House (Casa Perú) in Moscow Attracted Thousands Of Visitors With UK Footballer Stan Collymore Enjoying the House at Its Best

LONDON, June 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Casa Peru, Marca Peru's main innovative strategy, which was implemented to promote the wonders of our country during 2018 World Cup, closed its doors last night (local time). Whilst open, it attracted thousands of visitors from all corners of the planet.

During the 11 days Casa Peru was open to the public at Manege exhibition center, just a short walk away from the iconic Red Square, more than 6,000 daily tastings of various Peruvian dishes, such as ceviche, causa, tabulé, and quinoa, were offered. Likewise, 2,000 cups of coffee, 1,500 fruit smoothies and 50 liters of emollient were served daily.

Casa Peru received a visit from ex-Liverpool star and world-renowned football pundit Stan Collymore while filming for his show on Russia Today. Stan experienced the best that Peru has to offer, including a Shaman Ritual to heal his tendon, a personal ceviche masterclass by renowned Peruvian chef Monica Kisic, as well as a traditional dance with the National Folklore Ensemble of Peru.

The international public was continuously surprised by the versatility of our flagship drink - pisco. Peruvian mixologist Omar Kuan was able to convey the versatility of this wonderful grape distillate.

In addition, 10,000 bags of salty snacks, such as quinoa, chips, and chifles, were offered. Sweet snacks included cocoa nibs or ki-cookies.

With the help of the National Folklore Ensemble, La Patronal and DJ Shuhupe, we were also able to share Peruvian cultural expressions and spread Peruvian joy. Together, they performed for over 130 hours.

Casa Peru, located in the Manege exhibition center, became a hub for football fans from all corners of the planet. Each game was broadcast live on a giant screen while various Peruvian products were offered to the public.

Casa Peru has been an effort led by the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Tourism through PROMPERÚ, and has the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Culture, the Association of Exporters (ADEX) and the regional governments of Tacna, Ica, Piura, Lima, Junín, Arequipa and Cusco, where many of the products that have been presented come from.