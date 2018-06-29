

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jack Link's will open a Wild Side store in Las Vegas in July. The new store will help the meat snacks company to cater to the growing craze for beef jerky in the U.S.



The Las Vegas store will be Jack Link's second Wild Side store in the U.S. Jack Link's plans to expand the Wild Slide concept to other major cities in the U.S., including New York and Orlando.



The privately-held company's first Wild Side store opened in its home market of Minneapolis in November 2017. The store offers the brand's signature beef jerky in addition to a dozen other varieties of protein snacks.



Jack Link's jerky options include more than a hundred different protein snacks across several brands. The jerky range is packed with protein, while low in fat, calories and carbohydrates.



Jack Link's said in January that it will launch five new protein-packed products in the first half of 2018.



The new products range from redefined classics, like Lorissa's Kitchen 100 percent grass-fed beef sticks, to the less-traditional, like Jack Link's Cold Craft refrigerated jerky and Jack Link's pork rinds.



Meat snacks are growing in popularity in the U.S., thanks to the craze for proteins. June 12 is observed as National Jerky Day, with the holiday being originally suggested some years back by a major jerky manufacturer.



According to industry research giant IBISWorld, revenue for the meat jerky production industry has risen steadily in each of the years since the first National Jerky Day. The industry's small-scale nature, relatively low prices and innovative flavors are contributing to the revenue growth.



IBISWorld estimates that during the five years to 2017, revenue from meat jerky has grown at an annualized rate of 4.2 percent to $1.4 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX