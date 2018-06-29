MetalNRG Plc - Total Voting Rights

29 June 2018

MetalNRG PLC

(The "Company" or "MetalNRG")

MetalNRG plc (TDIM: MNRG) announces that the Company has 165,076,404 ordinary shares of 0.01p each in issue ("Ordinary Shares"), each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 165,076,404.

The figure of 165,076,404 Ordinary Shares should be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Contact details: