

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) said that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP of the European Medicines Agency has adopted a positive opinion, recommending inclusion of Bydureon (2mg prolonged-release suspension for injection) BCise device as a new formulation within the marketing authorisation for Bydureon (exenatide extended-release) for the treatment of type-2 diabetes.



The new formulation of once-weekly Bydureon is an improved single-dose, pre-filled pen device which, in combination with other glucose-lowering medicines including basal insulin, aims to help improve glycaemic control in adults with type-2 diabetes whose blood sugar levels are inadequately controlled by other glucose-lowering medicines together with diet and exercise.



This new formulation of once-weekly Bydureon (2mg prolonged-release suspension for injection) for the BCise device is approved by the US FDA.



