

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Want to know when you will die? Google can tell.



Google has tested an artificial intelligence or AI computer system that can predict whether hospital patients will pass away 24 hours after admission.



Not just that, the system can also guess the length of a patient's stay in hospital and his chances of being readmitted.



In initial trials, the accuracy of the AI's predictions was as high as 95 percent. The system works by analyzing basic data about patients, such as their age, ethnicity and gender.



It then uses a new type of algorithm that is fed data like a patient's medical history, vital signs, and also data that is typically out of reach for machines, such as hand-written notes from doctors in charts or PDFs to make predictions. The system's predictions were found to be faster and more accurate than existing techniques.



The system uses Google AI neural networks that can automatically help in learning and improve itself. Google has analyzed 216,221 hospitalizations involving 114,003 unique patients for a total of 46.86 billion data points.



Google published the medical condition of a women who came to a hospital with late-stage breast cancer and fluid building in her lungs. The hospital's computers read her vital signs and estimated chances of her death at 9.3 percent, Google's AI system assessed her death risk at 19.9 percent.



The patient ultimately died ten days after admission. Her health record had 175,639 data points that were considered by Google.



Hospitals adopting the AI system could be use it to improve health care for patients and also to help maintain electronic health records.



Google's research paper was published in the scientific journal Nature.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX