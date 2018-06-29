sprite-preloader
29.06.2018 | 17:58
PR Newswire

Indigo Holdings Plc - Suspension of Trading

London, June 29

29 June 2018

Indigo Holdings plc

("Indigo" or the "Company")

Suspension of Trading from NEX Exchange Growth Market

Indigo Holdings plc (NEX: INGO), the Middle East focused Investment Company that provides investors with exposure to early stage businesses, announces that it has today submitted a request to the NEX Exchange Growth Market ("NEX"), that its ordinary shares be suspended from trading on NEX, to take effect as of market close today, 29 June 2018 ("Suspension").

With the termination notice of Nicholas Harwood having run its course and his appointment formerly ending at the close of business today, the Company no longer has any non-executive director representation on the board of directors, and accordingly has requested the Suspension.

As announced on 4 June2018, it is expected that the ordinary shares of the Company will be withdrawn from trading at the market close on 3 July 2018.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

The Company
Indigo Holdings plc
Eddie Kerman		+44 (0) 20 7493 0412
NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller and Mark Anwyl 		+44 (0) 20 7469 0930

© 2018 PR Newswire