EU member states have reached a consensus regarding the prohibition of discriminatory taxes for self-produced energy, in negotiations on the renewable energy directive. The indiscriminate regulation covers systems of up to 30 kW capacity. Furthermore, double taxation through the additional charges on energy storage is to be avoided.In recent years, several European states have introduced charges on self-consumption. This is about to change, as negotiations between EU Council, Parliament and Commission are renegotiating amendments to the EU current renewable energy directive (Directive 2009/28/EC). ...

