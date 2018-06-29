Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 29 June 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 104,514 Highest price paid per share (pence): 25.0000 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 24.5500 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 24.7658

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,413,189,253 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,413,189,253 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

29 JUNE 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 708 24.80 16:29:54 London Stock Exchange 313 24.80 16:29:49 London Stock Exchange 1667 24.80 16:29:41 London Stock Exchange 4453 24.70 16:26:36 London Stock Exchange 488 24.70 16:22:24 London Stock Exchange 43 24.70 16:22:00 London Stock Exchange 4780 24.65 16:01:34 London Stock Exchange 2459 24.60 16:00:32 London Stock Exchange 2642 24.60 15:55:33 London Stock Exchange 15 24.60 15:55:33 London Stock Exchange 2666 24.60 15:55:02 London Stock Exchange 2791 24.60 15:55:02 London Stock Exchange 2916 24.60 15:54:47 London Stock Exchange 7122 24.60 15:54:47 London Stock Exchange 3039 24.60 15:54:29 London Stock Exchange 2780 24.60 15:51:46 London Stock Exchange 1879 24.65 15:35:02 London Stock Exchange 735 24.65 15:35:02 London Stock Exchange 2559 24.75 15:29:51 London Stock Exchange 279 24.70 15:29:51 London Stock Exchange 103 24.70 15:29:51 London Stock Exchange 2060 24.70 15:20:23 London Stock Exchange 462 24.70 15:20:23 London Stock Exchange 2429 24.70 14:41:28 London Stock Exchange 7638 24.55 14:00:19 London Stock Exchange 3026 24.70 13:58:12 London Stock Exchange 2653 24.90 13:21:06 London Stock Exchange 2804 24.90 13:21:06 London Stock Exchange 4297 24.90 13:21:06 London Stock Exchange 3 24.90 13:17:55 London Stock Exchange 1938 24.95 13:13:53 London Stock Exchange 643 24.95 13:13:53 London Stock Exchange 1554 24.90 13:06:47 London Stock Exchange 1547 24.90 13:06:47 London Stock Exchange 2708 24.90 13:01:43 London Stock Exchange 43 24.90 13:01:43 London Stock Exchange 2458 24.90 12:54:49 London Stock Exchange 2395 24.85 12:12:07 London Stock Exchange 3028 25.00 11:48:41 London Stock Exchange 7501 25.00 11:38:47 London Stock Exchange 2707 25.00 11:38:47 London Stock Exchange 5618 24.95 11:38:37 London Stock Exchange 1369 24.95 11:38:37 London Stock Exchange 445 24.95 11:38:24 London Stock Exchange 751 24.95 08:55:42 London Stock Exchange

-Ends-