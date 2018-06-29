sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 29.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 587 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,278 Euro		-0,005
-1,77 %
WKN: A0LGHK ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10 Ticker-Symbol: 0PD 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PENDRAGON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PENDRAGON PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
29.06.2018 | 18:10
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, June 29

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:29 June 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):104,514
Highest price paid per share (pence):25.0000
Lowest price paid per share (pence):24.5500
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):24.7658

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,413,189,253 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,413,189,253 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

29 JUNE 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
70824.8016:29:54London Stock Exchange
31324.8016:29:49London Stock Exchange
166724.8016:29:41London Stock Exchange
445324.7016:26:36London Stock Exchange
48824.7016:22:24London Stock Exchange
4324.7016:22:00London Stock Exchange
478024.6516:01:34London Stock Exchange
245924.6016:00:32London Stock Exchange
264224.6015:55:33London Stock Exchange
1524.6015:55:33London Stock Exchange
266624.6015:55:02London Stock Exchange
279124.6015:55:02London Stock Exchange
291624.6015:54:47London Stock Exchange
712224.6015:54:47London Stock Exchange
303924.6015:54:29London Stock Exchange
278024.6015:51:46London Stock Exchange
187924.6515:35:02London Stock Exchange
73524.6515:35:02London Stock Exchange
255924.7515:29:51London Stock Exchange
27924.7015:29:51London Stock Exchange
10324.7015:29:51London Stock Exchange
206024.7015:20:23London Stock Exchange
46224.7015:20:23London Stock Exchange
242924.7014:41:28London Stock Exchange
763824.5514:00:19London Stock Exchange
302624.7013:58:12London Stock Exchange
265324.9013:21:06London Stock Exchange
280424.9013:21:06London Stock Exchange
429724.9013:21:06London Stock Exchange
324.9013:17:55London Stock Exchange
193824.9513:13:53London Stock Exchange
64324.9513:13:53London Stock Exchange
155424.9013:06:47London Stock Exchange
154724.9013:06:47London Stock Exchange
270824.9013:01:43London Stock Exchange
4324.9013:01:43London Stock Exchange
245824.9012:54:49London Stock Exchange
239524.8512:12:07London Stock Exchange
302825.0011:48:41London Stock Exchange
750125.0011:38:47London Stock Exchange
270725.0011:38:47London Stock Exchange
561824.9511:38:37London Stock Exchange
136924.9511:38:37London Stock Exchange
44524.9511:38:24London Stock Exchange
75124.9508:55:42London Stock Exchange

-Ends-


© 2018 PR Newswire