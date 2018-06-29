

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Markets in Europe ended Friday's session firmly in positive territory. Concerns over a global trade war eased at the end of the week after China eased restrictions on foreign investment and investors breathed a sigh of relief after EU leaders have reached an agreement on migration.



The deal should help avert a political crisis in Germany, where Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition government was under strain over migrant policy.



China eased restrictions on foreign investment in sectors including banking, automotive, heavy industry and agriculture amid scrutiny from its top trading partners.



The U.S. and the European Union have been complaining that Beijing limits foreign firms' ability to enter the world's second-largest economy.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.98 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.92 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.93 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 1.06 percent and the CAC of France rose 0.91 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.28 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 1.74 percent.



In Paris, Sanofi climbed 0.26 percent after it received positive CHMP opinion for treatment of a rare blood disorder called acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.



In London, BHP Billiton advanced 1.07 percent after it agreed to pay $158 million in remediation and compensation to the Brazilian non-profit foundation it set up in response to the 2015 Samarco mine dam collapse.



Outsourcing and support services provider Serco Group sank 0.69 percent after the company cut its revenue guidance range for 2018.



BAE Systems jumped 2.34 percent. The Australian Commonwealth Government has selected the British defense company as the preferred tenderer to deliver its nine ship Future Frigate program for the Royal Australian Navy. Novartis rallied 3.95 percent in Zurich after announcing a share buyback and unveiling plans to spin off its eye-care business Alcon.



Eurozone inflation increased in June on food and energy prices, flash data from Eurostat showed Friday. Inflation rose to 2 percent in June, in line with forecast, from 1.9 percent in May. The European Central Bank's targets 'below, but close to 2 percent'.



Germany's retail sales decreased for the first time in seven months in May, figures from Destatis showed Friday. Retail sales decreased unexpectedly by 1.6 percent annually in May after climbing 1 percent in April. Sales were forecast to climb 1.9 percent.



Germany's unemployment rate remained at record low in June, reports said citing the Federal Labor Agency on Friday. The jobless rate held steady at 5.2 percent in June, the lowest since German reunification in 1990. The rate also matched economists' expectations.



Germany's import prices increased for the second straight month in May, data from Destatis showed Friday.



Import prices climbed 3.2 percent year-over-year in May, well above the 0.6 percent rise in April.



Data also showed that export prices grew 1.3 percent annually and by 0.5 percent monthly in May.



France's consumer price inflation accelerated in June on energy and food product prices, provisional estimate from the statistical office Insee showed Friday. Consumer price inflation rose to 2.1 percent in June from 2 percent in May. The rate came in line with expectations. Final data is due on July 12.



The UK economy expanded more than the previous estimate in the first quarter, data published by the Office for National Statistics showed Friday. Gross domestic product grew 0.2 percent sequentially in the first quarter, which was revised upward by 0.1 percentage points, reflecting improvement in construction output.



UK mortgage approvals increased to a 4-month high in May, the Bank of England said Friday. The number of loans approved for house purchases increased to 64,526 in May from 62,941 in April. This was the highest since January and above the expected level of 62,200.



UK consumer sentiment weakened in June largely on weak economic outlook, reports said citing survey data from market research group GfK, on Friday. The consumer confidence index fell to -9 in June from -7 in May. The score was forecast to remain unchanged at -7.



A report released by the Commerce Department on Friday showed personal income in the U.S. increased in line with economist estimates in the month of May, although the report also showed weaker than expected growth in personal spending.



The report said personal income climbed by 0.4 percent in May after edging up by a downwardly revised 0.2 percent in April.



Economists had expected income to rise by 0.4 percent compared to the 0.3 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.



Meanwhile, the Commerce Department said personal spending rose by 0.2 percent in May after climbing by a downwardly revised 0.5 percent in April.



Personal spending had been expected to increase by 0.4 percent compared to the 0.6 percent growth originally reported for the previous month.



Chicago-area business activity unexpectedly grew at a faster rate in the month of June, according to a report released by MNI Indicators on Friday.



MNI Indicators said its Chicago business barometer climbed to 64.1 in June from 62.7 in May, with a reading above 50 indicating growth. Economists had expected the index to drop to 60.0.



