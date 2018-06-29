Ganapati plc - Audited Annual Results year ended 31 January 2018

29 June 2018

Ganapatiplc

("Ganapati" or "the Company")

Audited Annual Results for the year ended 31 January 2018

Ganapati Plc are pleased to report its audited annual results for the twelve months ended 31 January 2018.

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

I am pleased to announce the financial results for the year ended 31 January 2018 for GANAPATI PLC ("Ganapati" or "the Company"). Although the period has been punctuated with frustrating commercial delays in the release of our games, the year has, nevertheless, been one of significant consolidation, staff recruitment and management competence.

The basic strategic direction of the Company remains unchanged. It includes the development of software ("Apps) for the social media and consumer games markets: BUZZ POP, a free app for communications involving video messaging, Zapppi, an instant billboard commentary service and MY list, a curation service for the building up of lists. Your Directors continue to believe in the profitable potential of these products.

The entertainment sector globally is continuing to attract increasing attention from operators and Ganapati, with its Japanese imagery, animation and technology, is expecting to play an increasing part in the expected expansion. It will achieve this by creating a branded product range for the iGaming industry in Europe.

This involves working through third parties for licensing purposes including the participation of the Malta Gaming Authority ("MGA"). Revenues are generated from bets placed through its games with the revenues being shares with the licensed company and aggregators through whom the bets are placed.

The Ganapati Group is as follows:

Ganapati (Malta) Limited

GANAPATI NEO OU

GANAPATI NEO SRL

GANAPATI ENTERTAINMENT INC.

GPJ Venture Capital LLC (86.25%)

GANAPATI APPS Limited (20.5%)

Financial Review

The results for the twelve months period ending 31 January 2018 include a loss of £14,238,296 (2017: (£9,446,721)) on turnover of £2,947,724 (2017: £3,269,908). Total assets are £15,867,726 (2017: £17,270,415) and cash at bank totalled £1,311,230 (2017: £2,376,011). The loss per share was (45p) (2017: (31p)).

The Directors continue to follow prudent accounting practices and, included in the loss of £14,238,296, is a write- down of £5,000,000 in the value of the software. Thus, the trading loss was £9,238,296 (2017: (£9,446,721)).

Through its subsidiary company GPJ Venture Capital LLC, Ganapati continues to attract the interest of high-net worth investors in Japan through the issuing of three-year bonds carrying an attractive coupon. The Company has been pleased with the percentage of early stage investors who have been willing to renew their bonds at the expiration of the first three-years period.

The Market Trading Facility

The Company shares are traded on the NEX Exchange Growth Market in London.

Principal risks and uncertainties

The Board regularly reviews the risks facing the company and seeks to exploit, avoid or mitigate these risks as appropriate.

Key performance indicators

The Directors continue to monitor the overhead costs and revenue generation capabilities of the Group as well as the maintaining of resources of the Group as well as the maintenance of resources as part of the regular business reviews.

When the Company generates significant revenues, key performance indicators will be used to assess comparable progress in its sectors of operation.

Other information and explanations

Board Changes

Following the resignation of Mr Fujimoto on 31 July 2017, the Board recruited two new directors. On 12 September 2017 Mr Toshitaka Nakajima was appointed the Company's Finance Director as CFO (Chief Financial Officer)and has made a significant contribution to the strengthening of the Company's systems of operation. On 7 November 2017, Mr Hayato Terai, a bi-lingual lawyer, joined the Board of Directors as CLO (Chief Legal Officer) and has contributed to the competence of the Company in the sectors requiring his professional expertise.

Corporate Governance

To reflect the changes in the structure of the Board of Directors, the Company will be reviewing the membership of its Audit, Nominations and Remuneration Committees.

Post Period End Results

On 18 April 2018, the Company announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Ganapati (Malta) Limited, had entered into an agreement with ISB Technology Sarl and their online and mobile casino games supplier brand, iSoftBet, to add content to its Game Aggregation Platform ("GAP"). This will be achieved by the integration of Ganapati's full suite of Japanese-themed games including hits such as 'She Ninja Suzu' and 'Pikotaro's Pinapple pen'.

Outlook

While it is accepted that the global marketplace in which Ganapati operates is expanding beyond the expectations of the Board however, so too is the competition. Your Directors' believe that our concentration on the competence of its organisation and the creative designing of its range of games will allow us to compete effectively in this market. Our games are now integrated to the GAP as disclosed above thus allowing the Company to begin revenue generation.

Your Board of Directors is focussed on delivering value to its shareholders and bondholders. The past year has been a year of consolidation for the Company and we look to the next 12 months with confidence.

Mr A Drury

Chairman

28 June 2018

The directors of Ganapatiplcaccept responsibility for this announcement.

COMPANY CONTACT DETAILS:

Ganapati plc

Tony Drury

Chairman

Telephone: 07973 737284

NEX EXCHANGE CORPORATE ADVISER:

Alexander David Securities Limited

David Scott -Corporate Finance

James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820

http://www.ad-securities.com

49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA

GANAPATI PLC

GROUP PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 JANUARY 2018

2018 2017 Notes £ £ Turnover 3 2,947,724 3,269,908 Administrative expenses (17,733,006) (10,415,497) Other operating income 844,603 - Operating loss 5 (13,940,679) (7,145,589) Interest receivable and similar income 9 3 - Interest payable and similar expenses 10 (297,620) (1,475,129) Amounts written off investments - (106,140) Loss before taxation (14,238,296) (8,726,858) Tax on loss 11 - (719,863) Loss for the financial year (14,238,296) (9,446,721) Loss for the financial year is attributable to: - Owners of the parent company (14,258,881) (9,459,100) - Non-controlling interests 20,585 12,379 (14,238,296) (9,446,721) The Profit And Loss Account has been prepared on the basis that all operations are continuing operations.

GANAPATI PLC

GROUP STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 JANUARY 2018

2018 2017 £ £ Loss for the year (14,238,296) (9,446,721) Other comprehensive income - - Total comprehensive income for the year (14,238,296) (9,446,721) Total comprehensive income for the year is attributable to: - Owners of the parent company (14,258,881) (9,459,100) - Non-controlling interests 20,585 12,379 (14,238,296) (9,446,721)

GANAPATI PLC

GROUP BALANCE SHEET

AS AT 31 JANUARY 2018

2018 2017 Notes £ £ £ £ Fixed assets Intangible assets 12 14,535,008 13,535,736 Tangible assets 13 247,848 118,257 14,782,856 13,653,993 Current assets Debtors 17 2,567,875 2,013,344 Cash at bank and in hand 1,311,230 2,376,011 3,879,105 4,389,355 Creditors: amounts falling due within one year 18 (2,794,235) (772,933) Net current assets 1,084,870 3,616,422 Total assets less current liabilities 15,867,726 17,270,415 Creditors: amounts falling due after more than one year 19 (47,768,206) (34,944,328) Net liabilities (31,900,480) (17,673,913) Capital and reserves Called up share capital 21 319,926 308,197 Share premium account 396,526 396,526 Profit and loss reserves (32,726,027) (18,467,146) Equity attributable to owners of the parent company (32,009,575) (17,762,423) Non-controlling interests 109,095 88,510 (31,900,480) (17,673,913) The financial statements were approved by the board of directors and authorised for issue on 28 June 2018 and are signed on its behalf by: .............................. Mr A Drury Director

GANAPATI PLC

COMPANY BALANCE SHEET

AS AT 31 JANUARY 2018

2018 2017 Notes £ £ £ £ Fixed assets Intangible assets 12 7,567,366 11,278,401 Tangible assets 13 94,030 - Investments 14 446,779 446,779 8,108,175 11,725,180 Current assets Debtors 17 9,960,857 2,647,613 Cash at bank and in hand 60,473 626,812 10,021,330 3,274,425 Creditors: amounts falling due within one year 18 (793,987) (197,175) Net current assets 9,227,343 3,077,250 Total assets less current liabilities 17,335,518 14,802,430 Creditors: amounts falling due after more than one year 19 (49,692,249) (32,824,524) Net liabilities (32,356,731) (18,022,094) Capital and reserves Called up share capital 21 319,926 308,197 Share premium account 396,526 396,526 Profit and loss reserves (33,073,183) (18,726,817) Total equity (32,356,731) (18,022,094) As permitted by s408 Companies Act 2006, the company has not presented its own profit and loss account and related notes. The company's loss for the year was £14,346,366 (2017 - £9,639,880 loss). The financial statements were approved by the board of directors and authorised for issue on 28 June 2018 and are signed on its behalf by: .............................. Mr A Drury Director Company Registration No. 08807827

GANAPATI PLC

GROUP STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 JANUARY 2018

Share capital Share premium account Profit and loss reserves Total controlling interest Non-controlling interest Total Notes £ £ £ £ £ £ Balance at 1 February 2016 308,197 396,526 (9,008,046) (8,303,323) 76,131 (8,227,192) Year ended 31 January 2017: Loss and total comprehensive income for the year - - (9,459,100) (9,459,100) 12,379 (9,446,721) Balance at 31 January 2017 308,197 396,526 (18,467,146) (17,762,423) 88,510 (17,673,913) Year ended 31 January 2018: Loss and total comprehensive income for the year - - (14,258,881) (14,258,881) 20,585 (14,238,296) Issue of share capital 21 11,729 - - 11,729 - 11,729 Balance at 31 January 2018 319,926 396,526 (32,726,027) (32,009,575) 109,095 (31,900,480)

GANAPATI PLC

COMPANY STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 JANUARY 2018

Share capital Share premium account Profit and loss reserves Total Notes £ £ £ £ Balance at 1 February 2016 308,197 396,526 (9,086,937) (8,382,214) Year ended 31 January 2017: Loss and total comprehensive income for the year - - (9,639,880) (9,639,880) Balance at 31 January 2017 308,197 396,526 (18,726,817) (18,022,094) Year ended 31 January 2018: Loss and total comprehensive income for the year - - (14,346,366) (14,346,366) Issue of share capital 21 11,729 - - 11,729 Balance at 31 January 2018 319,926 396,526 (33,073,183) (32,356,731)

GANAPATI PLC

GROUP STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 JANUARY 2018

2018 2017 Notes £ £ £ £ Cash flows from operating activities Cash generated from operations 22 7,897,390 8,386,823 Interest paid (297,620) (1,475,129) Income taxes paid (154,319) (680,811) Net cash inflow from operating activities 7,445,451 6,230,883 Investing activities Purchase of intangible assets (5,999,773) (5,528,631) Purchase of tangible fixed assets (225,050) (76,128) Proceeds on disposal of tangible fixed assets 3,779 1,937 Proceeds from other investments and loans (522) - Interest received 3 - Net cash used in investing activities (6,221,563) (5,602,822) Financing activities Proceeds from issue of shares 11,729 - Repayment of borrowings (2,300,398) 466,635 Net cash (used in)/generated from financing activities (2,288,669) 466,635 Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (1,064,781) 1,094,696 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 2,376,011 1,281,315 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 1,311,230 2,376,011

GANAPATI PLC

COMPANY STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 JANUARY 2018