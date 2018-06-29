

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Consumers in Minnesota has filed a lawsuit against the nation's biggest pork producers alleging that they broke antitrust laws by conspiring to artificially inflate pork prices.



According to the lawsuit, submitted in the U.S. District Court of Minnesota, Agri Stats, a data services company, provided information that allowed pork producers to fix prices.



Agri Stats collected private information about the companies, including production - current and forward-looking sensitive details like profits, costs, prices and slaughter information. The companies used this data to control supply and price.



The lawsuit has been bought against Austin-based Hormel Foods Corp. and eight other companies, including Tyson Foods, JBS USA and Smithfield Foods.



Hormel Foods dismissed the allegations and said they are erroneous.



'Hormel Foods is a 127-year-old global branded food company with a reputation as one of the most respected companies in the food industry,' the company said in a statement. 'We are confident that any allegations such as these are completely without merit. We intend to vigorously defend this lawsuit.'



