Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Total Voting Rights 29-Jun-2018 / 17:09 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 29 June 2018 COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Total Voting Rights In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, Coinsilium hereby announces that it has 117,898,610 ordinary shares of nil par value ("Ordinary Shares") in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote, and 5,400,000 Ordinary Shares held in treasury. There are a total of 123,298,610 Ordinary Shares in issue. The above figure of 117,898,610 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. For further information, please contact: Eddy Travia, CEO Coinsilium Group Limited +44 (0) 207 099 0740 Malcolm Palle, Coinsilium Group Limited Chairman +44 (0) 7785 381089 Harry Chathli, Ana Ribeiro, Alexis Gore Luther Pendragon Ltd +44 (0) 207 618 9100 Guy Miller and Mark Peterhouse Capital +44 (0) 207 469 Anwyl Limited 0930 (NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser) Notes to Editors Coinsilium is an accelerator that finances and manages the development of early-stage blockchain technology companies. It does this through its consortium of top-tier investors, industry thought leaders and executive managers. Based in London, Coinsilium's focus is on driving innovation in fintech and blockchain technologies, enabling businesses to take advantage of growth opportunities. Coinsilium shares are traded on the NEX Exchange Growth Market, the primary market for unlisted securities operated by NEX Exchange, which is a Recognised Investment Exchange under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. For further information please visit http://www.coinsilium.com/ [1] ISIN: VGG225641015 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: COIN Sequence No.: 5700 EQS News ID: 700373 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=cb69d1607c8c6ce75a5bfbfb7a28427b&application_id=700373&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

June 29, 2018 12:10 ET (16:10 GMT)